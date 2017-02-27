Four-year study to be conducted into decolonisation of the Dutch East Indies

Three Dutch research institutes are to carry out a follow-up study into the context in which force was used in the post-war decolonisation of the Dutch East Indies. The government is providing €4.1 million in funding for a wide-ranging, independent study, which will begin in September.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bert Koenders, Minister of Defence Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport Martin van Rijn have announced further details in a letter to the House of Representatives. The study will take four years and be carried out by the NIOD Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies, the Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies and the Netherlands Institute of Military History.

The proposal by these three parties satisfied the criteria laid down by the government in early December 2016, which required the study to focus both on military action and on political, administrative and judicial activities in the Netherlands and Indonesia between 1945 and 1950. The three institutes will adopt an integrated approach as they carefully scrutinise the connections between events in the Netherlands and Indonesia, set against the backdrop of post-war national and international relations.

The study will be composed of several parts. One part will focus on violence during the chaotic period between mid-August 1945 and early 1946 (the ‘Bersiap’ period). There will also be comparative research into decolonisation wars. The researchers will work together with historians from Indonesia and other relevant countries. Civilian witnesses and veterans will have the opportunity to give their own accounts through an internationally accessible platform to be set up in cooperation with the Netherlands Veterans Institute and other parties.

Mr Koenders is pleased that such a carefully planned study is to be carried out. He said, ‘I’m convinced it will help us to make more sense of this difficult period in our past and to apply lessons from that past in shaping current and future policy.’