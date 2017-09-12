Council of Ministers for the Kingdom: ‘The constituent countries are providing each other with support and assistance’

The Council of Ministers for the Kingdom confirmed at its meeting on Tuesday that the Kingdom’s constituent countries are providing each other with support and assistance. At its meeting the Council discussed the situation on the Caribbean islands of St Maarten, Saba and St Eustatius in the aftermath of hurricane Irma. It also considered what will be necessary in the weeks ahead for day-to-day life to resume as best as possible on the three islands. Dutch teams have been dispatched to St Maarten, Saba and St Eustatius to survey the islands’ needs, jointly with local authorities and emergency workers.