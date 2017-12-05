The Netherlands re-elected to Council of IMO International Maritime Organisation

In London on Friday, 1 December 2017 the Netherlands was re-elected as a council member of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

This re-election for the period of 2018-2019 has secured the Netherlands another term on the daily board of this United Nations agency. The IMO is responsible for setting down international regulations pertaining to maritime safety, security, and protection of the marine environment. The year ahead will particularly be focused on the agreements to be made regarding the reduction of emissions by seagoing vessels in order to attain the climate targets.

These next two years, the seat on the Council will be filled by officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The Netherlands’ active role in the IMO and the significant position of our maritime sector and sea ports have contributed to this re-election.

The Council, that meets twice a year, acts as a type of daily board in governing the International Maritime Organisation. In addition to the Assembly of all member states and the Council, the IMO comprises five committees active in the fields of maritime safety, security, the environment, facilitation, technical collaboration, and legislation.

As a UN body, the International Maritime Organisation bears responsibility for global regulations pertaining to sea shipping. During the thirtieth General Meeting on 1 December, a new Council of 40 nations was elected out of the 172 countries that have ratified the IMO Treaty.