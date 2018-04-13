China: promising trade partner in the field of New Energy Vehicles

Because of its substantial economic growth and considerable effort to get New Energy Vehicles off the ground, the Netherlands regards China as a promising trade partner for giving impetus to smart zero emission mobility. This is what State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management Stientje van Veldhoven stated in Shanghai on Thursday.

Ms Van Veldhoven: ‘I perceive great interest in the Dutch commitment to smart and green mobility, because in China this is of the essence as well. Chinese roads are crowded, and at many locations air quality is substandard. For that reason, China is fully committed to New Energy Vehicles and curious about our solutions. There is a great deal to be learnt from them, because whatever the Chinese do, they go about it on a large scale. Chinese car manufacturers are opening factories that only produce electric cars, and before long, cars without a fossil fuel engine will account for some 5 per cent of all new cars here. Shanghai alone accommodates 200,000 new energy vehicles. This is a development to be applauded, because the scale expansion offers opportunities for the business community. In addition, it cuts costs, as a result of which driving an electric vehicle becomes affordable. This benefits our health, the climate, and our economy.’

The Dutch Coalition Agreement sets out that by 2030, all new passenger cars in our country must be new energy vehicles.

Collaboration

Ms Van Veldhoven is visiting China with representatives from 39 companies engaged in sustainable mobility and/or committed to a circular economy. On Thursday, the State Secretary visited the Shanghai International Circuit to attend the Race to the Future, a demonstration by various zero-emission vehicles, among which was that of the highly successful Dutch Nuon Solar Team. Earlier that day, the State Secretary attended the Accelerate Smart & Green Mobility meeting, at which some 100 representatives of Dutch businesses and the Chinese car industry discussed collaboration in the field of smart, sustainable mobility. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Ms Van Veldhoven visited Guangzhou to stress the importance of the circular economy and clean waste processing.

Cabinet-wide trade mission

On behalf of the Cabinet, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag, Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Carola Schouten, and Minister for Medical Care and Sports Bruno Bruins have accompanied the trade mission to China between 8 and 13 April 2018.