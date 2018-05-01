Government approves Dutch participation in Dubai Expo 2020 and launches tender procedure

The government has confirmed Dutch participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai, following an initial decision to take part made in 2017 by the second Rutte government. A total of €19.4 million will be invested. A European tender procedure has now been launched for the design, construction, completion and maintenance of the Dutch pavilion.

Dubai will host Expo 2020, the first world exhibition in the Gulf region, from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021. More than 200 countries and organisations will have a presence, with an expected attendance of 20 to 25 million business and individual visitors. The Netherlands will target both these groups.

More than 250 Dutch companies have branches in Dubai, and Dutch exports to the Gulf region total more than €11 billion a year. Participation in Expo 2020 thus offers the Netherlands many economic and social opportunities.

Multiyear campaign

To capitalise on these opportunities, a multiyear campaign is being launched on the theme ‘Dutch Dubai – Dutch connection in the Gulf'. The campaign will include a range of activities in the run-up to, during and after Expo 2020, focusing on innovative solutions that the Netherlands has to offer the entire Gulf region in the areas of water, food and energy. Dubai is the springboard for the campaign, which involves close collaboration between the Dutch business community, knowledge institutions and government.

European tender procedure

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) is conducting the European tender procedure for the pavilion on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Given the required specialist knowledge, a consortium of companies will probably have to be formed to carry out the entire assignment. As part of the procedure, an advance notice was published on Monday 30 April 2018, and an information meeting will be held on Thursday 31 May 2018.



For more information on the European tender procedure and the information meeting, please consult the Tenderned website.