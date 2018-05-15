Foreign minister Blok to travel to US for talks with Pompeo

This Thursday and Friday (17 – 18 May) foreign minister Stef Blok will be in the United States, where he will meet with both his American counterpart Michael Pompeo and US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Items on the agenda include the Iran deal, the situation in the Middle East and relations with Russia. The minister believes that transatlantic cooperation is essential to peace, security and prosperity, even when there are differences of opinion. ‘The US is an indispensable partner,’ said Mr Blok. Speaking about the Iran deal, the minister said: ‘Although the Netherlands regrets the American decision on the Iran deal, we are keen to continue working with the EU to find solutions. This requires joining forces and maintaining our dialogue with the US.’

Before going to Washington, Mr Blok will represent the Netherlands at the UN Security Council in New York. The Security Council is meeting to discuss upholding international law, which the minister described as ‘an issue that goes to the very foundation of our country.’ He went on to say: ‘International criminals must be punished for their acts.’

While in the New York, Mr Blok will also speak with the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo on a number of subjects, including the Iran deal. Lastly, the minister will go to the Netherlands’ Permanent Representation to take part in a roundtable discussion with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, on human rights violations in Myanmar.