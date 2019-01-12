Dutch tech companies strengthen cooperation with American partners

Dozens of Dutch tech companies and startups attended the largest global technology conference (CES 2019) in Las Vegas this week. Many innovative entrepreneurs collaborated with American investors and partners to grow their companies. The purpose of the visit of State Secretary Mona Keijzer (Dutch Economic Affairs and Climate Policy) was to strengthen the economic relationship with the United States in the area of innovation. As part of this visit, the Secretary also visited Michigan and Silicon Valley, near San Francisco.

State Secretary Mona Keijzer: "An extra secure router that better protects “Internet of Things” devices, a face scanner that tackles skin problems, or headphones that adjust the sound to the wearer's hearing. These are a few of the concepts that Dutch startups and American partners have made agreements on in recent days to continue growing knowledge or investments. I like to help these entrepreneurs make their Dutch solutions for global challenges successful. Another way to do this is also by organizing the Global Entrepreneurship Summit together with the US in The Hague in June. I therefore call on innovative entrepreneurs to register for this."

From CES to GES

Under the leadership of startup Ambassador Prince Constantijn of Orange-Nassau, fifty Dutch startups gathered at Holland Tech Square during CES and presented themselves to international audiences to establish contacts with potential investors, customers and partners. The startups specialize in various themes, including robotics, digital care, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and technology for education. Young tech companies, such as Scalys from Hengelo (creators of an extra secure router for the Internet of Things), and Absolute Audio Labs from Hilversum (develops headphones that adapt the sound to the audience) finalized contracts with American partners in Las Vegas. Additionally, several companies and the Netherlands as a country received various prizes that highlighted Dutch innovative strength and competitiveness.

On 4 and 5 June, the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) will be held at the World Forum in The Hague. There are 200 of the 2000 spots available for Dutch entrepreneurs. GES connects entrepreneurs from all over the world with the most influential international investors and business people. The focus is on global challenges in the fields of agrotechnology, connectivity, energy, health and water. You can register until January 30, 2019 via https://www.ges2019nl.nl/.