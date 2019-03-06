GES 2019: over 5,000 entrepreneur applications received to date

This June’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2019 has so far attracted over 5,000 entrepreneur applications for 1,200 spots available. The selection has begun!

GES 2019, June 4-5 in The Hague, will bring together 2,000+ world leaders in innovation, investment, entrepreneurship, and policy making. 1,200 of these participants will be hand-picked ‘next-generation’ entrepreneurs: companies from the US, the Netherlands and across the world that offer innovative solutions to broad societal issues in the sectors of Agriculture/Food, Connectivity, Energy, Health, and Water.

As of March 1, over 5,000 applications were received from entrepreneurs from more than 170 countries, making GES 2019 a truly global summit. Limited spots will be held open through GES 2019 business challenges, Road to GES events, US and Dutch Embassies worldwide, and participating investors and partners until March 22.

A diverse set of independent judges has already started the selection process. Applicants will be informed whether they’ve landed an invitation for GES 2019 at the beginning of April, and they’ll then begin their journey to GES 2019, with the ultimate opportunity of pitching their ground-breaking technologies to the world’s top investors in The Hague in June.