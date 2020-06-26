3 patients deceased 6 new patients 50,005 confirmed cases

96 new COVID-19 infections were reported 26 June 2020. Hospital admissions for 6 patients due to COVID-19 were reported (current or previous). 3 deaths were reported.

Not all of the reported hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours. Some patients are reported later. For this reason, the figures are often supplemented with data from days in the past.

Since 1 June, anyone with symptoms can get tested. However, it is possible that not all people with COVID-19 infections will request a test. The actual numbers in the Netherlands are therefore probably higher than the numbers stated here.

