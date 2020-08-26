Press conference of 18 August: new rules at home explained in simple English

On Tuesday 18 August, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge spoke on TV about the new rules to stop the spread of coronavirus.

We explain the most important points below.

Updated national rules

People are not following the rules properly.

More and more people are getting coronavirus.

Most infections are taking place at home.

That is why the following rules now apply:

Have no more than 6 visitors in your home or garden at one time.

Everyone must stay 1.5 metres apart.

This does not include children under the age of 13.

And it does not include you and the people who live in your home.

Ask your visitors not to come if they have a fever or a cold.

Parties for larger groups

Parties for larger groups should be held in party halls.

The following rules apply:

Everyone must have their own seat.

When guests arrive they will be asked about their health.

Do they have a fever or a cold, for example. Guests must be asked to provide their phone number and address.

Back from holiday abroad

Have you been on holiday abroad in an area where many people have coronavirus?

Stay at home for 10 days.

Get tested.

Schools

Schools are making sure they are a safe environment.

Children with symptoms must stay at home.

Children must also stay at home if someone in their family has coronavirus.

Working from home

Continue working from home if possible.

Remember