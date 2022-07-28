Global Entry: Automated, fast-track entry to the USA for Dutch travellers

Good news for Dutch passport holders who travel to the USA on a regular basis, as Global Entry membership will enable them to use an automated, fast-track border control passage at over 40 major airports in the USA.

Eligibility for automated, fast-track entry to the USA is being extended to frequent travellers who hold a Dutch passport from 28 June 2022 onwards. With a Global Entry membership, travellers simply register at a Global Entry kiosk upon arrival in the USA and will then be able to continue their journey promptly without paperwork and long waiting times.

In short, at times of high footfall at airports Global Entry presents opportunities to ensure hassle-free arrival after a long journey.

How does it work?

The Dutch government and the US government have jointly signed an agreement with a view to facilitating Global Entry membership for Dutch citizens. To this end, the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security ordered the creation of a service that would enable facilitation of Dutch Global Entry membership.

The US authorities are responsible for the overall Global Entry membership process. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is only facilitating a small part of the application process, the background check, which is fully automated.

Interested in becoming a member?

The registration process is straightforward and begins on the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website. This website contains further information on applying for Global Entry membership and the applicable terms and conditions. The membership fee for the US Global Entry programme is $100 for 5 years.

Travellers should ensure that their ‘Berichtenbox’ (personal inbox for messages from the Dutch government) will accept messages from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee to allow them to give consent online to the background check being initiated.

For further information please visit: Global Entry