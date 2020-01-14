Another sponsor announced for Dutch pavilion at Expo 2020

Today it was announced that Shell will be one of the sponsors of the Dutch pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Shell will organise lectures and other events in the pavilion, focusing on the theme of renewable energy. The sponsorship agreement making this possible was signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week by Dutch Consul-General and Commissioner-General for Expo 2020 Hans Sandee and Shell UAE Country Chair Ali Al-Janabi.

Peter Potman, Deputy Director-General for Foreign Economic Relations, and Lody Embrechts, Dutch Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), were also present at the signing. ‘The energy transition is of vital importance, both now and for the future,’ said Mr Embrechts. ‘And it’s precisely in this area that we’re looking forward to working with Shell and to their sponsorship of the Dutch pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.’

Shell’s Ali Al-Janabi is also pleased with the partnership. ‘We’re excited to be part of the region’s largest public event, to showcase Shell’s energy innovations and to show Expo 2020 Dubai visitors the crucial importance of energy to the modern world,’ he said. ‘This complements our vibrant 80-year history in and partnership with the UAE; and our sponsorship of the Dutch pavilion is a natural fit, given Shell’s Dutch heritage, which dates back to the merger between the ‘Shell’ Transport and Trading Company and the Royal Dutch Petroleum Company over a century ago.’

Hans Sandee, Dutch Consul-General and Commissioner-General for Expo 2020 was also enthusiastic: ‘I warmly welcome Shell as a sponsor of the Dutch Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. We look forward to giving renewable energy solutions a global platform.’