30 patients deceased, 637 new patients, a total of 3631 positive tested people

Since yesterday, 637 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 3631.

Since the last update, 30 patients have died of COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the Netherlands is now 136. A total of 836 patients are or have been admitted to a hospital.

Most of the people who tested positive live in the province of Noord-Brabant, 1180 people. Noord-Brabant is followed by Zuid-Holland (486), Noord-Holland (461) and Limburg (418).

The actual number of infections with COVID-19 is higher than the number of reports in this update because not everyone suspected of a COVID-19 infection is tested.