52 patients deceased, 52 new patients, a total of 43,211 confirmed cases

Hospital admissions for 52 patients due to COVID-19 were reported today (current or previous). 52 deaths were reported. Not all of the reported hospital admissions or deaths occurred within the last 24 hours. Some patients are reported later. For this reason, the figures are often supplemented with data from days in the past.

43,211 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been reported to RIVM National Institute for Public Health and the Environment so far.

The figures are in line with the impression that the measures are working. Since not all COVID-19 patients are tested, the actual numbers in the Netherlands are higher than the numbers stated here.

