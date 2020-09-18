New regional measures to control the spread of coronavirus

The government has announced specific measures to control the spread of coronavirus. The measures have been coordinated closely with 6 safety regions and are based on urgent recommendations by the Outbreak Management Team. They will come into effect at 18:00 on Sunday 20 September 2020.

The measures apply to the six safety regions that are currently seeing the sharpest increase in coronavirus infections. These are Amsterdam-Amstelland, Rotterdam-Rijnmond, Haaglanden, Utrecht, Kennemerland and Hollands Midden.

3 general measures apply to all 6 regions:

Establishments with a catering licence must bar guests from entering and stop all music at midnight. These establishments must close at 01:00.

Groups of more than 50 people are banned. This means, for instance, no parties, receptions or outings for groups of more than 50 people. This restriction applies both indoors and outdoors. There are some exceptions, such as demonstrations, religious gatherings, funerals, and dance and theatre.

Organisers of gatherings of more than 50 people must notify the authorities beforehand. An example is a public concert in a park. The notification requirement does not apply to, for instance, establishments with a catering licence, religious gatherings, shops and markets, libraries, cultural venues and similar locations where there is a continuous coming and going of visitors.

The 6 regions are also adopting specific local measures.

Check the website of a city or region to find out what the local measures are. For instance, check the city of Amsterdam's website for information about Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Amsterdam.