The Netherlands at the United Nations General Assembly

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. What topics are going to be discussed at this General Assembly? And what is the Netherlands’ position on them?

What is the United Nations General Assembly?

The United Nations (UN) is a group of 193 countries that make decisions together to create a safer and better world. Representatives from these countries hold a meeting called a General Assembly to discuss the biggest global challenges. They consult with each other and make decisions, which are called resolutions. Each country has a single vote on a resolution.

Global problems need global solutions.

A member of the UN: the Kingdom of the Netherlands

All the countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands are a member of the UN together. That means that the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and St Maarten usually all attend the General Assembly together. The Kingdom’s delegation includes the prime ministers of each of those countries.

What does the Kingdom of the Netherlands hope to achieve at the General Assembly?

In recent years, unrest has increased considerably all around the world. For instance, due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel on 7 October 2023 and the resulting violence on both sides. At the same time, the effects of climate change and poverty are also growing.

In a world where problems don’t stop at national borders, the United Nations plays a crucial role. It’s an organisation that unites as many countries as possible to face these challenges together. Because together we are stronger. The Kingdom of the Netherlands is committed to international cooperation, which also helps protect our own prosperity and security.

International rules and agreements that countries follow

The Kingdom of the Netherlands wants the UN to continue working as it should, with clear rules and agreements. Now especially, when so much is changing around the world and some countries are ignoring international agreements, it’s important that countries can engage in dialogue through the UN. That will enable them to work together according to rules and agreements, regardless of how much power each one has.

Climate change and vulnerable countries

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is committed to fighting climate change. Small islands like Aruba, Curaçao and St Maarten are most affected by climate change. Rising sea levels and extreme weather make these countries more vulnerable. The Kingdom of the Netherlands wants the UN to help find solutions.

Protecting human rights and democracy

The Kingdom of the Netherlands believes that the rights of people around the world must be protected. Human rights and democracy are under pressure in many countries, and we believe it is our task to fight for justice together with other countries. We are also committed to strengthening the international legal order, for instance through support for the courts and tribunals in The Hague. This will ensure that crimes – such as those committed by Russia in Ukraine – do not go unpunished.

United Nations General Assembly: Summit of the Future and General Debate

This year, the UN General Assembly will open with the Summit of the Future on 22 and 23 September. During the Summit, countries will set out plans to ensure that the UN is able to face the challenges of the future. Starting on 24 September, the General Debate will take place during the High-level Week. Heads of state and government leaders from around the world, including the Kingdom of the Netherlands, will attend both events.