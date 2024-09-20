Key role for the Netherlands in the lead-up to the Summit of the Future Weblogs

The world is lagging behind on the goals we have set for ourselves. The Summit of the Future, which will be held on 22 and 23 September, offers an opportunity to get back on track. The Kingdom of the Netherlands plays a key role in this by amplifying the voices of younger generations.

Summit of the Future

The Summit of the Future will take place ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Countries will gather at UNGA to discuss today’s most urgent problems, including various conflicts and crises. The summit, on the other hand, is an opportunity for countries to look further ahead.

The summit is being organised at the initiative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres. According to Guterres, the UN system needs to be able to respond more swiftly to change. This means critically examining the structure and functioning of the UN to ensure that the organisation is better equipped to tackle the challenges of our time.

The world faces major challenges that we can only solve together.

Pact for the Future

In the run-up to the summit, 193 countries are working together to develop plans for the future. They are discussing topics such as sustainable development, peace and security, and technology. At the end of the summit, the results will be consolidated into a final declaration, the Pact for the Future, and two annexes:

Global Digital Compact: outlining the responsible use of digital technologies and a safe and inclusive internet.

Declaration on Future Generations: ensuring that the interests of future generations are considered in today’s decisions.

Younger Generations

The Kingdom of the Netherlands, together with Jamaica, has played an important role in preparing for the Summit of the Future. Both countries served as co-facilitators of the Declaration on Future Generations.

Future generations are either not born yet or are too young to exert influence themselves. It is therefore up to present generations to consider their future today. In the lead-up to the summit, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Jamaica have held numerous discussions on this matter with UN member states, civil society organisations and experts.

Such conversations have helped bring together different ideas and viewpoints. The outcomes will be included in the Declaration on Future Generations. Thanks to the efforts of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Jamaica, the voices of future generations will be represented in the plans for tomorrow.

The Summit is an opportunity to steer the world in a better direction.

Impact of Climate Change

Climate change is one of the biggest challenges of our time. The need for global cooperation has never been greater. The Kingdom of the Netherlands is also experiencing the effects of climate change. In the Netherlands, we are facing heavier rainfall and increasing drought, while the Caribbean parts of our Kingdom—Aruba, St Maarten, and Curaçao—are being affected by stronger hurricanes and rising sea levels.

Climate change affects us all. It impacts our health, safety, food security and environment. That is why the Kingdom of the Netherlands is working within the context of the summit to ensure that the world is better prepared to face the challenges of climate change.

