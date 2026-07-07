News item 07-07-2026 | 11:10

Today and tomorrow, Heads of State and Government of NATO Allies will gather in Ankara for the annual NATO Summit. The Summit builds on the commitments made at the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, where Allies reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the security of Europe and North America and agreed to further increase defence spending.

No country can guarantee its security alone. The challenges we face, demand collective answers: from Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine to instability along NATO's borders and beyond. In Ankara, the Netherlands will work with Allies and partners on three shared priorities.

A stronger Europe in a stronger NATO

A Europe that takes on greater responsibility makes the entire Alliance stronger. Strengthening Europe's contribution to deterrence and defence reinforces NATO's collective security over the long term, to the benefit of Allies on both sides of the Atlantic. The transatlantic partnership remains the bedrock of our shared security.

Taking on greater responsibility requires sustained investment. The Netherlands has committed to further increasing its defence expenditure in the years ahead and encourages fellow European Allies to step up their efforts in the same spirit

European Allies are already assuming greater responsibility for collective defence. The Netherlands contributes actively to this effort, including through the First German-Netherlands Corps (1GNC), a multinational military headquarters available for deployment by NATO.

Closer defence industrial cooperation

A stronger European role in the Alliance requires a robust and resilient defence industrial base. In Ankara, the Netherlands will advocate closer cooperation between Allies, faster production of defence materiel and more joint development.

Building this capacity is a shared endeavour. The Netherlands seeks close cooperation among European Allies, with transatlantic partners and with Ukraine, whose defence industry has demonstrated remarkable innovation and resilience under the most demanding circumstances. By pooling expertise, aligning demand and opening up supply chains to one another, Allies and partners can deliver more, more quickly and more affordably

Sustained support for Ukraine

Ukraine's security is Europe's security. Continued support for Ukraine is therefore an investment in the stability and security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area and beyond.

The Netherlands is among Ukraine's largest military supporters and remains committed to long-term military, financial and industrial cooperation. A few weeks before the summit, the Netherlands announced a new €500 million aid package for Ukraine. The Netherlands also supports arrangements to distribute the burden of support for Ukraine more evenly among Allies, ensuring that this collective commitment is sustainable for the long term.