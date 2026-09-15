News item 15-09-2026 | 15:35

In a rapidly changing world, and at a time of geopolitical unrest, value-driven, realistic foreign policy is vital. This is why the government is providing additional funding next year for development cooperation and non-military support for Ukraine. It is also making funding available for the global mission network and the 2029 EU Presidency. These points are set out in the 2027 budgets for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation which were presented to parliament today.

Additional support for Ukraine The Netherlands will continue to provide Ukraine with unwavering political, military, and financial support in its fight against Russian aggression in the years to come, working together with EU partners and NATO allies. The government will be making an extra €327 million available between 2027 and 2029 for recovery and reconstruction. This amount is in addition to the €878 million already pledged for non-military support in this period. Non-military support will for example be used for the repair and reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy system and critical infrastructure, humanitarian aid, and support for the private sector.

Tom Berendsen (Minister of Foreign Affairs): ‘Global geopolitical relations are in flux. Europe – and the Netherlands – can come out of this stronger, but only if we step up our efforts. The government continues to work to promote our security, including through support for Ukraine. And to promote a stronger EU, we are focusing on enhancing competitiveness and modernising the EU budget.’

Over €1 billion extra for development cooperation The government is making more extra funding available for development cooperation: a total of €1.1 billion between 2027 and 2029. This amount is in addition to the €1 billion laid down in the coalition agreement. Extra investment in development cooperation contributes to peace, stability and the protection of human rights. The increased budget gives people in need worldwide more opportunities and prospects of a better life. It also strengthens the Netherlands’ security, prosperity and trading position. The extra money will be used for humanitarian aid, climate action, security, the reception of refugees in the region, the democratic legal order, and more.

Strengthening the Netherlands’ international position The government is also committed to strengthening the international position of Dutch businesses and boosting earning capacity. Open markets, clear rules and fair competition are of vital importance to these businesses. Reducing dependencies is also a high priority, in the interests of making the Netherlands and Europe resilient to economic coercion.

Sjoerd Sjoerdsma (Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation): ‘Conflicts, poverty, diseases and climate change don’t stop at borders and often affect the most vulnerable the hardest. Countries need to keep seeking common ground and continue to take responsibility, especially at a time in which international cooperation and the international legal order are under pressure. The Netherlands is doing this by helping people in need, by supporting allies like Ukraine and by working together with other countries to achieve peace, security and sustainable development. After all, things that happen elsewhere will affect us too in the end.’

Extra money for the mission network In light of the changing geopolitical context, €35 million was set aside in the coalition agreement to strengthen the network of embassies and consulates. The money will be used in the coming years to open new embassies and to invest in existing embassies. The government will focus on important growth markets in countries of high geopolitical importance and places where the Netherlands can support the protection of human rights and democracy.