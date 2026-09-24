Minister Heleen Herbert (Economic Affairs and Climate Policy) of the Netherlands: “The economic growth rate within the EU is concerning. This has a major impact on our prosperity including the affordability of public services. Therefore, we need to invest more and more in our innovation, competitiveness and technology. Especially through successful startups and scale-ups we can enable a stronger, more sustainable economy for all and realize our common goal to reduce dependencies.”



The Minister continues: “For the Netherlands and ten other countries it is very clear that we need to ensure that these startups and scale-ups are not unnecessarily hindered in their potential. The current Undertakings in Difficulty framework is outdated and wrongly apply to promising and financially stable innovative businesses. Together with a coalition of EU member states, I will continue to raise this issue with the European Commission.”