News item 14-10-2026 | 17:21

The Netherlands will make €15 million available before the end of the year for recovery and reconstruction efforts in Syria. Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma announced this on Wednesday at one of the World Bank Annual Meetings, which focused on the launch of a new reconstruction fund for Syria. Norway also pledged a contribution. With its contribution, the Netherlands is supporting the efforts of countries in the region which are shouldering a significant responsibility in Syria’s reconstruction.

After many years of war, the devastation in Syria is immense. Houses, roads and important utilities and services need to be repaired and restored. Millions of Syrians have been displaced or have fled the country, and have not yet returned. For them to be able to rebuild their lives and return home safely, it is not just homes that are needed, but employment and economic opportunities too.

Minister Sjoerdsma: ‘After years of war, the Syrian people desperately want to be able to rebuild their lives or return home. They need a roof over their heads, but they also need jobs and the prospect of a better future. That’s why the Netherlands is making €15 million available before the end of the year. Syria’s needs are the main focus, so that the support is aligned with what the country requires as much as possible. With our contribution we’re supporting the key role that countries in the region are taking on to help Syria get back on its feet.’

International cooperation for reconstruction

The Dutch contribution will go to a new World Bank fund in which various countries are pooling their resources. The funds will be made available before the end of the year, so that recovery and reconstruction can get under way quickly. The needs of the Syrian people will be the main focus, including restoring utilities and services and boosting the economy, for instance in the agricultural sector.

With their contributions, the Netherlands and Norway are supporting international efforts towards Syria’s reconstruction. The meeting on 14 October, which was also attended by Syria’s finance minister and representatives of European countries and Gulf states, focused on mobilising international support.

The €15 million will come from the additional €25 million that the Netherlands has set aside in 2026 for stability and reconstruction efforts in Syria. In this way the Netherlands wants to contribute to a more stable and secure Syria, where people have better prospects for the future and refugees can return home voluntarily and safely.